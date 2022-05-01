Mitochondria: Evolution’s Ever-Receding Ancestor

Photo: Mitochondria, shown in red, by NICHD/U. Manor, via Flickr.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, biophysicist Cornelius Hunter explains how mitochondria, the powerhouses of eukaryotic cells, pose a powerful and growing problem for evolution. For years evolutionists thought some early cells must somehow have brought other cells inside of them, and those other cells then mysteriously evolved into mitochondria. But recent research undermines that notion. Why do many evolutionists then still cling to the idea? Dr. Hunter’s answer explains how a lot of evolutionary thinking persists in the face of mounting contrary evidence. Download the podcast or listen to it here.