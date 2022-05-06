William Dembski: Why Intelligent Design Matters

Photo: Jupiter, Great Red Spot, by NASA/JPL.

On a new episode of ID the Future, intelligent design pioneer William Dembski discusses one of his chapters in The Comprehensive Guide to Science and Faith: Exploring the Ultimate Questions about Life and the Cosmos, which Dembski co-edited with Joseph Holden and episode host Casey Luskin. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

The chapter, “Why Intelligent Design Matters,” focuses on ID’s cultural implications. Dembski notes that atheists use mindless evolution to provide a God-free explanation for life and the universe. Intelligent design checks that move, showing that blind material processes couldn’t have created many things in nature, much less the cosmos itself. Intelligent design is the better explanation. What about the idea that an alien created, say, the first life on Earth (intelligent design without the need for God)? Dembski says that idea — one that some atheists have suggested as a fallback explanation — is a poor explanatory substitute for an immaterial intelligent designer.