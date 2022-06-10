Brian Miller: The Intelligent Design Underground

Photo credit: Bruno van der Kraan via Unsplash.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Sarah Chaffee talks with physicist and Center for Science & Culture Research Coordinator Brian Miller about the growing intelligent design underground. Miller says that as many as one-quarter of Harvard post-docs in relevant fields privately express sympathy for ID. And more and more scientists who don’t agree with ID are at least standing up against common sound-bite misrepresentations. In their conversation Miller also reviews what he describes as three “major pillars” of evolutionary theory that in recent years have been “dramatically shaken.” Download the podcast or listen to it here.