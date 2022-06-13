Casey Luskin: Questions Across the Cosmos

Photo: Uranus, by NASA, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Following his wonderful talk at the Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, geologist Casey Luskin took questions from the audience, moderated by John West. In the talk (noted here earlier), his theme was a novel one: design evidence from the Earth sciences. The questions are challenging and literally span the cosmos, from Earth’s core (how do we know what it’s made of or what its temperature is?), to the remoter limits of the solar system (what about Uranus, pictured above, and its core?), and beyond (are there habitable planets around other stars?). One tongue-in-cheek query (I assume!) asks if our planet’s core could be a possible location for Hell. Let’s hope we don’t find out: