A new ID the Future episode again features Darwinian Racism author and historian Richard Weikart and radio host Hank Hanegraaff exploring the pernicious impact Charles Darwin and Darwinism have had on modern ethics. Ideas laid out in Darwin’s The Origin of Species and The Descent of Man fueled scientific racism in the United States and Nazi Germany, Weikart says, and undergird the ideas of contemporary white nationalists, who tend to be virulently anti-Christian and pro-Darwin.

We can take some comfort from the fact that white nationalists are a fringe movement and that most evolutionists today are anti-racist, but Weikart notes that Darwinian materialism has poisoned mainstream ethics in another way, by devaluing humans generally. This is why someone as mainstream as Oxford biologist Richard Dawkins felt free to publicly encourage experimentation in ape-human hybrids, work that Dawkins hopes will undermine the idea that humans are anything special. When the biblical idea that humans are made in the image of God is replaced with the idea that we are just a collocation of atoms spit out by a blind evolutionary process, all manner of evil against humans becomes far easier to justify.

