Miracle of Man: Fine-Tuning for Blood and Breath

Image credit: Vector8DIY, via Pixabay.

On a new episode of ID the Future, we offer the third part of an interview with Miracle of Man author Michael Denton. The Australian biologist and MD explores with host Eric Anderson some of the bioengineering marvels of the human lungs and, more fundamentally, some of the many things about chemistry, the sun, and planet Earth that had to be just so to allow our respiratory and circulatory systems to work — not merely as well as they do but at all. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

It’s fine-tuning for creatures very much like ourselves. “Denton provides a scientific underpinning for a theistic humanism far beyond the nihilistic implications of so-called secular humanism,” writes German paleontologist Günter Bechly. “The book deserves to become a game changer that will spark a new enlightenment and re-enchantment of the cosmos in the 21st century.” The new book is available at Amazon and other online retailers.