Image source: Discovery Institute.

Granted that the early scientists were Christians, does it follow that science necessarily supports Christianity or any form of theism? Isn’t it possible that science has matured beyond its religious origins? That’s one fair question posed to philosopher of science Stephen Meyer at the recent Dallas Conference on Science and Faith.

John West moderated as Meyer, author of Return of the God Hypothesis, fielded queries and challenges on a really interesting range of topics — scientific, historical, philosophical, and spiritual. In just 20 minutes they cover neo-Platonism, Renaissance and Reformation thought, medieval Catholic philosophy, the Hebrew Bible, the Galileo affair, mathematics as the universal language, ether, dark matter, dark energy, the God of the Gaps, Isaac Newton, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and more. It’s up now at YouTube. Enjoy: