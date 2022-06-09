Image source: Discovery Institute.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Miracle of Man author and biologist Michael Denton continues his conversation with host Eric Anderson. Here Denton offers a review of several more anthropic “coincidences” in chemistry, biochemistry, and Earth sciences that are fine tuned to allow air-breathing, bipedal, technology-developing terrestrial creatures like ourselves to exist and thrive. The fine tuning, what Denton calls anthropic prior fitness, would seem to require foresight and planning on literally a cosmic scale.

The wide-ranging conversation, the final one in a four-part series, gives a flavor for the breadth — if not the depth and richness — of Denton’s new book from Discovery Institute Press, available here.