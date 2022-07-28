Design in a Naturalistic Culture

Photo: University of Pittsburgh, by Corey Seeman, via Flickr (cropped).

On a classic ID the Future episode, philosopher of science Paul Nelson speaks with host Andrew McDiarmid about pursuing intelligent design theory in a naturalistic culture. Nelson expresses his appreciation for his University of Pittsburgh mentor Adolf Grünbaum, with whom he shared the kind of friendship that can come from caring deeply about the same things, even if taking different positions on them. Nelson talks about what’s involved in holding a minority position, some of the potential pitfalls that come with holding a majority position, and the danger we can all face of seeking polemical advantage rather than truth. Download the podcast or listen to it here.