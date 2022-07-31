John West: Darwin’s Corrosive Idea

Photo credit: Auntie P, via Flickr (cropped).

On a classic episode of ID the Future, catch the first half of a public talk by political scientist John West on how Darwinism has poisoned Western culture. In the lecture, delivered at the Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, West explores how Darwin’s purely materialistic theory of evolution drained meaning from nature, undercut the idea of inherent human dignity, and fueled the rise of scientific racism in the 20th century. West is author of Darwin Day in America: How Our Politics and Culture Have Been Dehumanized in the Name of Science. Download the podcast or listen to it here.