Photo credit: BriYYZ from Toronto, Canada [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Casey Luskin and neurosurgeon Michael Egnor discuss how Europe’s Judeo-Christian culture in the Middle Ages and Renaissance laid the groundwork for the rise of science. Egnor goes on to address the claim that the rise of atheism has somehow been a boon to science. Not so, Egnor says. Download the podcast or listen to it here.