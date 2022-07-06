Neuroscience & Mind Icon Neuroscience & Mind
Neurosurgeon Michael Egnor: Humans Have Free Will

July 5, 2022, 5:54 PM
Photo credit: Jon Tyson via Unsplash.

On a classic ID the Future episode, professor of neurosurgery Michael Egnor and host Casey Luskin continue their conversation, here discussing Dr. Egnor’s experience in an online debate on free will with evolutionary biologist Dr. Jerry Coyne. Listen in as Dr. Egnor explains why the argument against free will is self-refuting and why he’s concluded that determinism as a theory in physics is dead. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

