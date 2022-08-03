Photo source: Discovery Institute.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Stephen Meyer takes a close look at the case not only for intelligent design, but also for a designer of the cosmos who is immaterial, eternal, transcendent, and involved. Meyer draws on evidence for design at the origin of life, in the origin of plants and animals, and from the fine-tuning of the laws and constants of chemistry and the initial conditions of the universe. He connects all this to the scientific evidence that the universe is not eternal but had a beginning — the Big Bang.

What about the main materialistic alternative for explaining this suite of evidence — the idea that there is a multiverse with our universe just being one of the lucky universes with just the right conditions to allow for advanced life? In step-by-step fashion, Meyer examines the multiverse theory and why it fails to explain away the insistent evidence of a cosmic designer. Download the podcast or listen to it here.