Image: Jupiter via James Webb Space Telescope, from NASA, CC 2.0.

On a new episode of ID the Future, radio host Michael Medved sits down with Cambridge-trained philosopher of science Stephen Meyer to hear exciting news about the newly active James Webb Space Telescope, a telescope dramatically more powerful than the already extraordinarily powerful Hubble Space Telescope. The James Webb telescope was launched by NASA last Christmas and has begun returning a stream of dramatic images. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

As Meyer explains, thanks to Webb we can now see farther into the distant universe than ever before, and the farther a telescope can see, the further into the past it can see. The Webb telescope can see far enough to witness galaxies from the very early universe. Meyer says what Webb is revealing, and what astronomers and physicists have uncovered in the past several decades, point ever more insistently away from atheism and toward theism. For more on the topic, check out Meyer’s recent essay in Newsweek, “How Science Stopped Backing Atheists and Started Pointing Back to God.”