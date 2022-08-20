Photo credit: Christopher Campbell, via Unpslash.

A new episode of ID the Future continues the conversation between neurosurgeon Michael Egnor and neurotheologian Andrew Newberg. In this second and concluding part of their discussion, they further explore what experiments using brain scans reveal about how the brain is affected by meditation and mystical experiences, including near-death experiences. Also, what parts of the brain light up, and what parts go dormant, when someone is “speaking in tongues,” how does someone who has this experience describe it, and does that description mesh or clash with what turns up on the brain scans? Hear Newberg’s answer to this and other issues related to the mind-brain problem and the mystical. Download the podcast or listen to it here.