Evolution Icon Evolution
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

Octopuses from the Sky: Scientists Propose “Aliens Seeded Life on Earth”

Evolution News
August 7, 2022, 1:37 PM
Photo: Octopus tetricus (Gloomy Octopus), by Sylke Rohrlach (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Sarah Chaffee and biologist Ann Gauger discuss panspermia, the topic of a peer-reviewed paper by several quite serious scientists. Panspermia tries to sidestep problems in origins biology by suggesting that, to recall the title of an old science fiction movie, “it came from outer space.” And yes, according to this explanation, maybe aliens even sent it our way. Maybe (honest — this is a real theory) the first octopuses came here special delivery, as encapsulated embryos falling from the sky. Anything but intelligent design, for these sober scientists. Dr. Gauger understands what drove the scientists to such an explanation. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Evolution News

Evolution News & Science Today (EN) provides original reporting and analysis about evolution, neuroscience, bioethics, intelligent design and other science-related issues, including breaking news about scientific research. It also covers the impact of science on culture and conflicts over free speech and academic freedom in science. Finally, it fact-checks and critiques media coverage of scientific issues.

Share

Tags

aliensbiologyembryosevolutionID the Futureintelligent designmoviesoctopusouter spacepanspermiapodcastSarah Chaffeescience fiction