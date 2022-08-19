Photo credit: Gunnar Bach Pedersen, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

It’s hard to know where the brain ends and the mind begins. How can studying our brains give us insight into our minds? On a new episode of ID the Future, neuroscientist Andrew Newberg and neurosurgeon Michael Egnor sit down for a chat about all things brain related including neurotheology, methods of studying the brain, and research on how various forms of religious and non-religious meditation actually change the wiring of the brain, including in particular a study Newberg did on Franciscan nuns and what they refer to as “centering prayer.”

Download the podcast or listen to it here. The interview is borrowed, with permission, from Mind Matters, a podcast of the Walter Bradley Center for Natural and Artificial Intelligence.