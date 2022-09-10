Capturing Beauty, Painting Creation

Photo credit: Alyssa Strohmann via Unsplash.

I am always trying to capture some of the beauty I see in this world, this place we call home. It would take a library to catalog it all. But I think, if we focus on a few things at a time, their wonder is sharper. We are not overwhelmed by the brimming buzzing splendor of it all. The other thing that helps is to make use of the tools of poetry, with its evocative rhymes and cadences. If I could literally paint this beauty I would.

I am aware that ugliness, even evil exists. Existence is good. It is primary, and a gift, not something we are entitled to. Something must first exist to be twisted toward ugliness and evil. Orcs were made from elves, not the other way around. And that is not my subject here. Beauty comes first.