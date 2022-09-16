Image: John Chrysostom, via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, scholar John West, managing director of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reveals how current debates over whether nature displays evidence of intelligent design echo debates in the first centuries of the Christian church. The early Christians debated the Greco-Roman materialists but also the religious Gnostics of their day; and the ideas the early Christians confronted then confront Christians and other theists still today. Moreover, in some cases, those ideas are being peddled not by outsiders to the faith but by prominent Christians. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

West’s talk was recorded at the 2022 Westminster Conference on Science and Faith in the greater Philadelphia area, an event jointly sponsored by Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture and Westminster Theological Seminary.