If Darwin Came Back Today…

Image: Charles Darwin caricatured in Vanity Fair. Date: 1871

A classic ID the Future episode presents the beginning of a novella simultaneously fantastical and cheeky, I, Charles Darwin. What would happen if Darwin were to come back today? What would the gentleman of Down House think about the science of the 21st century, and how might it confirm or change his views on evolution? In today’s introductory episode of a multi-part series, Darwin finds himself returned from the grave and begins to explore modern London, followed by a return trip to the Galápagos Islands, where he is surprised by what he learns. Download the podcast or listen to it here. To learn more and to purchase the book, visit www.icharlesdarwin.com.