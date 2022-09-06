Faith & Science Icon Faith & Science
Michael Keas: Faith, Science, and the Phases of Venus

David Klinghoffer
September 6, 2022, 4:55 PM
Photo: A replica of Galileo's telescope, via Wikimedia Commons.

Science historian Michael Keas gave a very interesting presentation at the recent Dallas Conference on Science and Faith. It’s up now on YouTube. His theme: “Scientism Is Unbelievable.” That is, he emphasizes, scientism — the dubious belief that science and science alone has all the answers — not science. A highlight of the talk is a detailed and lively analysis of the Galileo Myth, a classic feature of the larger myth that pits science and religion against each other as continually warring parties. Dr. Keas explains, among things, the role that Venus with its phases, like those of our Moon, played in advancing astronomy into the modern age. Galileo, in 1610, was the first to observe those phases. Watch and enjoy:

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

