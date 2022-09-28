Photo: Galaxy IC 5332, by James Webb Space Telescope/NASA, via Flickr (cropped).

Writing at The Daily Wire, Stephen Meyer addressed challenges to the Big Bang model of cosmic origins, including a claim that images from the James Webb Space Telescope had panicked cosmologists. The article was previously behind a paywall. Now you can read it all for free.

Meyer concludes that the claims are not to be believed:

Many scientists, including Albert Einstein, have understandably found the Big Bang theory philosophically unpalatable. If the physical universe of matter, energy, space and time had a beginning — as observational astronomy and theoretical physics suggest — it’s hard to envision a physical cause for such an event. After all, it was matter and energy that first came into existence at the Big Bang. Before that, no matter or energy — no physics — would have yet existed that could have caused the universe to begin. Such considerations have led some scientists — Israeli physicist Gerald Schroeder, the late Caltech astronomer Allan Sandage and Nobel laureate Arno Penzias — to affirm a creator beyond space and time. Others remain agnostic about ultimate origins. Yet, irrespective of philosophical perspective, the vast majority of physicists and astronomers have followed the evidence to its logical conclusion: the universe had a beginning; there was a Big Bang. Certainly, the James Webb Space Telescope has revealed nothing to overturn this consensus or the considerable body of evidence supporting it.

