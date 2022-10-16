Bioengineer Matti Leisola: From Darwin to Design

Image source: Discovery Institute.

On a classic episode ID the Future, Matti Leisola, the European bioengineer whose story is told in Heretic: One Scientist’s Journey from Darwin to Design, speaks from Finland to a meeting in Dallas, Texas. He describes his intellectual journey, his successful research career, and some of the reasons he made the turn to belief in intelligent design. He also relates some of the irrational reactions he sometimes met with from colleagues, and how he navigated those tense situations. Download the podcast or listen to it here.