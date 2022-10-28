Image credit: Gustave Doré, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Discovery Institute Vice President John West will be speaking on C. S. Lewis, the threat of “scientocracy,” and the relationship between Christianity and politics at three sessions of the Slaying Leviathan Conference Friday and Saturday, October 28-29 in Tacoma, WA. Find more information here. There is also a live-streaming option.

On Friday night, Dr. West will talk about C. S. Lewis’s views on science and scientism for the Theology Pugcast podcast taped during the conference. On Saturday, he will discuss what we can learn about the relationship between faith and politics from American history in the 1800s. He will also give a talk on the dangers of “scientocracy” in today’s America.

West’s books include Darwin Day in America, The Politics of Revelation and Reason, The Magician’s Twin: C. S. Lewis on Science, Scientism, and Society, The C. S. Lewis Readers’ Encyclopedia, The Encyclopedia of Religion in American Politics, and Walt Disney and Live Action. His documentary films include Human Zoos: America’s Forgotten History of Scientific Racism, Revolutionary, The Magician’s Twin, and Privileged Species.

The Slaying Leviathan Conference is sponsored by Evangelical Reformed Church of Tacoma. Other speakers at the event will include:

Dr. Glenn S. Sunshine, Professor Emeritus of History at the Central Connecticut State University, a Senior Fellow at the Colson Center for Christian Worldview, and a Ministry Associate at Reflections Ministries.

C. R. Wiley, a Pastor and author residing in the Pacific Northwest. He has written for Touchstone Magazine, Sacred Architecture, The Imaginative Conservative, National Review Online, and First Things, among outlets. His most recent book is In the House of Tom Bombadil.

Pastor Rich Hamlin, founding and senior pastor of Evangelical Reformed Church (Tacoma). He has authored two books, Prepare to Meet Your God and the children’s book, If They Could Talk: Letters from Those Who Were There.