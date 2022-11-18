Image credit: lisichik, via Pixabay.

Do you know what the biggest obstacle is to people accepting intelligent design?

Not hearing the evidence in the first place.

People’s hearts and minds change when they actually learn about the exquisite fine-tuning of nature for life, the information codes that exist within our genes, and the amazing molecular machines operating inside our cells.

Big Media and Big Tech

Unfortunately, big media and big tech work overtime to suppress dissent in science. They also spread all sorts of claims that are supposedly based on science but are not. They highlight stories asserting that science disproves the existence of God. They claim there is “no debate” among scientists over Darwinian evolution. In the COVID era, they have censored disagreements about public policy claims made in the name of science. They have even promoted the dehumanization of others in the name of science.

Like me, you may sometimes feel powerless in countering this kind of manipulation of public discussion. But in reality, you and I aren’t powerless. There is a great way we can push back, giving hope to others in the process.

You are reading it: It’s called Evolution News and Science Today.

Discovery Institute started this online news outlet back in 2004 to counter media censorship of accurate information about the debate over evolution and intelligent design. Since then, the audience for the English version has grown from a few thousand to more than 1.2 million users a year. We now reach a worldwide audience, including another 60,000 users who read our Spanish-language edition.

The All-Stars of Intelligent Design

Our readership gets unique reporting and analysis from an array of all-stars like biochemist Mike Behe, geneticist Michael Denton, philosopher Steve Meyer, geologist Casey Luskin, astronomer Guillermo Gonzalez, biologists Jonathan Wells and Emily Reeves, paleontologist Günter Bechly, historian Richard Weikart, and many more.

We counter censorship not by complaining, but by providing a positive alternative.

Evolution News and Science Today focuses on the scientific debate over evolution and intelligent design, but it also covers bioethics, the relationship between faith and science, censorship and coercion in the name of science, and more.

Independent journalism costs money. So we need funds for editing articles, commissioning freelance writers, and sponsoring ads to counter the suppression of our stories by certain search engines.

If you and other readers donate just $100 a year to support Evolution News and Science Today, together we can provide accurate information and hope to more than a million people in 2023.