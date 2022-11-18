Evolution Icon Evolution
The Biggest Obstacle to Accepting Intelligent Design

John G. West
November 17, 2022, 5:26 PM
Image credit: lisichik, via Pixabay.

Do you know what the biggest obstacle is to people accepting intelligent design?

Not hearing the evidence in the first place.

People’s hearts and minds change when they actually learn about the exquisite fine-tuning of nature for life, the information codes that exist within our genes, and the amazing molecular machines operating inside our cells.

Big Media and Big Tech

Unfortunately, big media and big tech work overtime to suppress dissent in science. They also spread all sorts of claims that are supposedly based on science but are not. They highlight stories asserting that science disproves the existence of God. They claim there is “no debate” among scientists over Darwinian evolution. In the COVID era, they have censored disagreements about public policy claims made in the name of science. They have even promoted the dehumanization of others in the name of science.

Like me, you may sometimes feel powerless in countering this kind of manipulation of public discussion. But in reality, you and I aren’t powerless. There is a great way we can push back, giving hope to others in the process.

You are reading it: It’s called Evolution News and Science Today.

Discovery Institute started this online news outlet back in 2004 to counter media censorship of accurate information about the debate over evolution and intelligent design. Since then, the audience for the English version has grown from a few thousand to more than 1.2 million users a year. We now reach a worldwide audience, including another 60,000 users who read our Spanish-language edition.

The All-Stars of Intelligent Design

Our readership gets unique reporting and analysis from an array of all-stars like biochemist Mike Behe, geneticist Michael Denton, philosopher Steve Meyer, geologist Casey Luskin, astronomer Guillermo Gonzalez, biologists Jonathan Wells and Emily Reeves, paleontologist Günter Bechly, historian Richard Weikart, and many more.

We counter censorship not by complaining, but by providing a positive alternative. 

Evolution News and Science Today focuses on the scientific debate over evolution and intelligent design, but it also covers bioethics, the relationship between faith and science, censorship and coercion in the name of science, and more.

Independent journalism costs money. So we need funds for editing articles, commissioning freelance writers, and sponsoring ads to counter the suppression of our stories by certain search engines.

If you and other readers donate just $100 a year to support Evolution News and Science Today, together we can provide accurate information and hope to more than a million people in 2023.

John G. West

Senior Fellow, Managing Director, and Vice President of Discovery Institute
Dr. John G. West is Vice President of the Seattle-based Discovery Institute and Managing Director of the Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. Formerly the Chair of the Department of Political Science and Geography at Seattle Pacific University, West is an award-winning author and documentary filmmaker who has written or edited 12 books, including Darwin Day in America: How Our Politics and Culture Have Been Dehumanized in the Name of Science, The Magician’s Twin: C. S. Lewis on Science, Scientism, and Society, and Walt Disney and Live Action: The Disney Studio’s Live-Action Features of the 1950s and 60s. His documentary films include Fire-Maker, Revolutionary, The War on Humans, and (most recently) Human Zoos. West holds a PhD in Government from Claremont Graduate University, and he has been interviewed by media outlets such as CNN, Fox News, Reuters, Time magazine, The New York Times, USA Today, and The Washington Post.

