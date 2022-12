Photo credit: Suzanne Nelson.

On the day after Thanksgiving, I was viewing Abutilon pictum — commonly known as the “Chinese lantern” plant — at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Pittsburgh, PA. While being charmed by its whimsical beauty, I also mused about the genetic coding requirements for the changes in protein expression and timing (during development) to give its precise floral morphology. Psalm 111:2.