Listen: “Design Errors” in the Human Body?

On a classic ID the Future episode, engineer Steve Laufmann critiques an article by Nathan Lents, “The Botch of the Human Body.” The article purports to show that so-called “design errors” in the human body prove it wasn’t designed. Laufmann describes five ways Lents’s argument is a “bizarre blend of ignorance and arrogance.” For instance, Lents often ignores something basic to engineering — the necessity of design tradeoffs. For a more in-depth response to Lents and to others making similar bad-design arguments for mindless evolution, see Laufmann’s new book, co-authored with physician Howard Glicksman, Your Designed Body. Download the podcast or listen to it here.