I’ve had my latest exchange with GPT-3, this time here. (Also see my earlier post, “Dialogue with ChatGPT on Intelligent Design.”) I asked:

Would you please write me song lyrics in four stanzas about two lovers who get lost on the way up climbing Mount Everest and then get miraculously reunited? Thanks.

I received this in reply:

Verse 1

Two lovers, on a journey up the mountain side

Heading towards the summit, side by side

Each step a challenge, each breath a prayer

A love so strong, that nothing can compare

Chorus

Climbing up the mountain, hand in hand

The journey long and hard, but the love so grand

The summit the goal, but fate had other plans

Two lovers lost on their way up Mount Everest

Verse 2

Winds howling, the blizzard so strong

The path ahead obscured, the way so long

The snow so deep, and the air so cold

Direction lost, the two slowly unfold

Chorus

Climbing up the mountain, hand in hand

The journey long and hard, but the love so grand

The summit the goal, but fate had other plans

Two lovers lost on their way up Mount Everest

Verse 3

Two hearts beating, hope starts to fade

The darkness closing in, the two afraid

A glimmer of light, a miracle appears

Uplifting spirits, the two wiped away their tears

Chorus

Climbing up the mountain, hand in hand The journey long and hard, but