Steve Laufmann: Is Biology Engineering?

Photo credit: ThisisEngineering RAEng, via Unsplash.

On a classic ID the Future episode, systems engineer Steve Laufmann joins host Tod Butterfield to discuss an article he wrote for Evolution News in which he spotlights how biology is becoming increasingly engineering-centric. Laufmann describes how his work as a systems engineer relates to the red hot field of systems biology, the significance of the fact that “the value of the system as a whole is derived largely from the relationship of the parts,” and the extreme improbability of a well-engineered biological system of systems assembling by way of purely blind processes. Laufmann is author, with physician Howard Glicksman, of the groundbreaking new book, Your Designed Body. Download the podcast or listen to it here.