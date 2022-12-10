Evolution Icon Evolution
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

Steve Laufmann: Is Biology Engineering?

Evolution News
December 10, 2022, 7:57 AM
Photo credit: ThisisEngineering RAEng, via Unsplash.

On a classic ID the Future episode, systems engineer Steve Laufmann joins host Tod Butterfield to discuss an article he wrote for Evolution News  in which he spotlights how biology is becoming increasingly engineering-centric. Laufmann describes how his work as a systems engineer relates to the red hot field of systems biology, the significance of the fact that “the value of the system as a whole is derived largely from the relationship of the parts,” and the extreme improbability of a well-engineered biological system of systems assembling by way of purely blind processes. Laufmann is author, with physician Howard Glicksman, of the groundbreaking new book, Your Designed Body. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Evolution News

Evolution News & Science Today (EN) provides original reporting and analysis about evolution, neuroscience, bioethics, intelligent design and other science-related issues, including breaking news about scientific research. It also covers the impact of science on culture and conflicts over free speech and academic freedom in science. Finally, it fact-checks and critiques media coverage of scientific issues.

Share

Tags

biologyEngineeringevolutionEvolution NewsHoward GlicksmanID the Futureintelligent designpartsSteve LaufmannsystemTod ButterfieldYour Design Body