Evolution: How Darwin’s Four Causal Factors Fail

Photo: Beetles collected by Charles Darwin, by Emőke Dénes, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Your Designed Body co-author and systems engineer Steve Laufmann continues his conversation with host and neurosurgeon Michael Egnor. In this episode, Laufmann reviews four causal factors involved in Darwin’s theory of evolution, and explains why they lack the power to generate life’s great variety of forms (including the beetles pictured above that Charles Darwin collected). Download the podcast or listen to it here. To go deeper into the argument, check out Laufmann’s new book co-authored with physician Howard Glicksman.