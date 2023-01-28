Michael Keas Debunks Science-Faith Warfare Myth

Photo: Monument to Giordano Bruno, Rome, by Francesca Soria [CC BY-SA 4.0], from Wikimedia Commons.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Andrew McDiarmid talks with science historian Michael Keas about Keas’s revealing work from ISI Books, Unbelievable: 7 Myths About the History and Future of Science and Religion. “Scientists do love a good story,” says Keas. “Turns out there are plenty of stories we shouldn’t believe, myths about science and Christianity supposedly at war with each other.” He also discusses a future-oriented ET myth that functions as a substitute for traditional religion. Learn more about Keas’s fascinating and informative book. Download the podcast or listen to it here.