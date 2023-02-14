Image source: Discovery Institute.

Our 2023 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith, this coming Friday and Saturday, is quite different from past years, including speakers we’ve never featured before and subjects we’ve never covered — including the archaeology of the Bible, the intelligent design of the human body, and issues of social media and tech addiction. It’s a great lineup — but beyond that, we’re doing something else we’ve never done before. If you’re watching via livestream instead of in person, you’ll be able to follow all the breakout sessions remotely. That’s new.

Look here for more information and a full program — see Stephen Meyer, Casey Luskin, Titus Kennedy, James Tour, Nancy Pearcey, and more. And go here to register now. The dates are February 17 and 18. We’ll look forward to seeing you there!