Livestream the Dallas Conference on Science & Faith

David Klinghoffer
February 14, 2023, 11:27 AM
Image source: Discovery Institute.

Our 2023 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith, this coming Friday and Saturday, is quite different from past years, including speakers we’ve never featured before and subjects we’ve never covered — including the archaeology of the Bible, the intelligent design of the human body, and issues of social media and tech addiction. It’s a great lineup — but beyond that, we’re doing something else we’ve never done before. If you’re watching via livestream instead of in person, you’ll be able to follow all the breakout sessions remotely. That’s new.

Look here for more information and a full program — see Stephen Meyer, Casey Luskin, Titus Kennedy, James Tour, Nancy Pearcey, and more. And go here to register now. The dates are February 17 and 18. We’ll look forward to seeing you there!

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

