From “Dover Beach” to Wokeness and Beyond

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Peter Robison continues a lively conversation with Douglas Murray, author of The War on the West, Tom Holland, author of Dominion: How the Christian Revolution Remade the World, and Stephen Meyer, author of Return of the God Hypothesis. Here in the concluding part of the interview, the four consider English Victorian poet Matthew Arnold’s elegiac depiction of the West bereft of religious faith. What does this retreating “sea of faith” mean in practical terms for Western culture, and what path, if any, is there to a renewal of Western culture? Can we embrace the Christian ethical framework without belief in God, miracles, and the afterlife? Meyer warns that attempting to borrow some form of the Christian ethical framework without a reasonable faith in God tends to give rise to dangerous forms of secularized ultra-Christianity — Communism in the previous century and, in our present culture, wokeness. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

