Evolution Icon Evolution
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
Life Sciences Icon Life Sciences

The Puzzle of Hox Gene Homology — With Parsimony Taking the Hit 

Paul Nelson
February 6, 2023, 11:32 AM
Photo: Drosophila melanogaster, by Sanjay Acharya, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

Writing in Seminars in Cell and Developmental Biology, University of Vienna evolutionary biologist Andreas Wanninger discusses “Hox, homology, and parsimony: An organismal perspective.” It’s open access.

From page 6:

If reconstructing the evolution of a given character (trait) based on an underlying phylogeny requires, for example, non-parsimonious multiple losses or modifications of this character, then this should be accepted as the most likely scenario and not be dismissed (albeit maybe re-assessed) based on the non-parsimonious situation that results from the phylogenetic tree used. Quite to the contrary, such non-parsimonious character distributions may call into question the actual correctness of the phylogenetic scenario (the tree or cladogram) rather than homology of the characters for which strong evidence is available. [Emphasis added.]

I am old enough to remember when, during the cladistics revolution (roughly, from the late 1970s to the late 1980s), parsimony was the Final Referee with the Loudest Whistle, the ultimate court of appeal in phylogenetic reconstruction. The parsimony principle dictated that homoplasy was to be minimized — i.e., multiple appearances of a novel character (or of character losses) — on the branches of a cladogram. Thousands of pages and many liters of ink were dedicated, in journals such as Systematic Biology or Cladistics, to debating the merits of parsimony. 

It looks like that referee is out of a job, at least as far as Andreas Wanninger is concerned.

Paul Nelson

Senior Fellow, Center for Science and Culture
Paul A. Nelson is currently a Senior Fellow of the Discovery Institute and Adjunct Professor in the Master of Arts Program in Science & Religion at Biola University. He is a philosopher of biology who has been involved in the intelligent design debate internationally for three decades. His grandfather, Byron C. Nelson (1893-1972), a theologian and author, was an influential mid-20th century dissenter from Darwinian evolution. After Paul received his B.A. in philosophy with a minor in evolutionary biology from the University of Pittsburgh, he entered the University of Chicago, where he received his Ph.D. (1998) in the philosophy of biology and evolutionary theory.

Share

Tags

Andreas WanningercharactercladisticsCladistics (journal)cladogramevolutionary biologistshomoplasyHox genesparsimonyphylogenyrefereeSeminars in Cell and Developmental BiologySystematic BiologytraitUniversity of Vienna