When Darwinism Came to Africa, Horrors Ensued

Image source: Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, hear a Nigerian voice-actor reading from the opening pages of Nigerian scholar Olufemi Oluniyi's new book, Darwin Comes to Africa. In this section from the preface, Oluniyi explores the relationship of Darwinism to Social Darwinism, and some of the ways Social Darwinism fueled and justified horrific ideas and actions among European thinkers and colonizers. Oluniyi tells the story of Russian scientist Ilya Ivanovich Ivanov (pictured above), who, guided by Social Darwinist thinking, "sought to produce a race of super-soldiers for Stalin's army by impregnating French Guinea women with the sperm of a dead chimpanzee — black African women, mind you, who were presumed to be less highly evolved and thus closer to chimpanzees than were white European women." As Oluniyi further notes, this scientist was far from a "lone gunman…. Colonial authorities approved the plan, and the Russian found support amongst both the French and American scientists." As horrifying as this plan is, it and other horrors make sense under the false and twisted logic of social Darwinism, Oluniyi explains.