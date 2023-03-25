Photo: C. S. Lewis, via Asar Studios/Alamy (Celestial Images).

On a classic episode of ID the Future, Michael D. Aeschliman, author of the revised and expanded The Restoration of Man: C. S. Lewis and the Continuing Case Against Scientism, sits down with host Andrew McDiarmid to explore Lewis’s The Abolition of Man, its defense of natural law, and its bracing takedown of scientism. Aeschliman explains that Lewis used classic arguments that are not always popular in today’s intellectual climate, yet that have never been refuted. As Aeschliman further notes, Lewis also powerfully illustrated the shortcomings and dangers of scientism in his final Space Trilogy novel, That Hideous Strength. Download the podcast or listen to it here.