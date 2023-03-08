Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
Life Sciences Icon Life Sciences

Postcard from Florida: When Tortoises Joust

Paul Nelson
March 8, 2023, 6:50 AM
Photo credit: Paul Nelson.

Here is a gopher tortoise close-up. Gopher tortoises are Gopherus polyphemus — I love that binomial; Polyphemus was the one-eyed giant in Homer’s Odyssey, who lived in a cave, and these guys are prolific tunnel-makers. This fellow was peacefully grazing by himself, unlike his pugilistic cousins nearby, who were engaged in the behavior called “jousting,” which is the way the tortoises work out their issues.

I can’t believe Suzanne and I were fortunate enough to witness this at a nature preserve in Naples, Florida. A Florida naturalist who studies gopher tortoises told me he has seen jousting only once in the field. I swear they were trying to flip each other over.

Paul Nelson

Senior Fellow, Center for Science and Culture
Paul A. Nelson is currently a Senior Fellow of the Discovery Institute and Adjunct Professor in the Master of Arts Program in Science & Religion at Biola University. He is a philosopher of biology who has been involved in the intelligent design debate internationally for three decades. His grandfather, Byron C. Nelson (1893-1972), a theologian and author, was an influential mid-20th century dissenter from Darwinian evolution. After Paul received his B.A. in philosophy with a minor in evolutionary biology from the University of Pittsburgh, he entered the University of Chicago, where he received his Ph.D. (1998) in the philosophy of biology and evolutionary theory.

Share

Tags

binomialbiologyFloridagopher tortoiseGopherus polyphemusHomerintelligent designjoustingNaplesnaturalistsnature preservePolyphemusThe OdysseytortoisesTraveltunnels