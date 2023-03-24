Puncturing the Science-Faith Warfare Myth

Photo: Statue of Baruch Spinoza, The Hague, Netherlands, by Roel Wijnants, via Flickr (cropped).

On a new episode of ID the Future, host and geologist Casey Luskin talks with historian of science Michael Keas in a lively conversation puncturing a series of anti-Christian myths about the history of science, including the Dark Ages myth, the flat-earth myth, the myth that the discovery of how big the universe is rendered humanity insignificant, and the simplistic revisionist history of Galileo and the Inquisition. What about the claim in the Cosmos TV series that in abandoning his traditional Jewish faith, 17th-century philosopher Baruch Spinoza was able to provide an improved framework for doing science? As Keas argues, the truth is just the opposite. Spinoza, he says, abandoned a key tenet of Judeo-Christian theology that had proven vital to the birth of science. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

The conversation is occasioned by Dr. Keas’s essay in the newly released Science and Faith in Dialogue, available as a free download.