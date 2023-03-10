Image credit: Geralt, via Pixabay.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, Dr. Richard Sternberg, research fellow at Biologic Institute, speaks on his mathematical/logical work showing the difficulty of identifying genes purely with material phenomena, and that DNA doesn’t have all that’s needed to direct the development of organisms. The math, he says, is even showing gaps in the computability of what happens in the cell, which could help shed light on how machine-like organisms are or are not, how evolvable they are, and whether artificial life is possible. Download the podcast or listen to it here.