Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
Physics, Earth & Space Icon Physics, Earth & Space

The Problem of Earth Privilege: It’s Getting Worse

Evolution News
March 13, 2023, 3:48 PM
Photo: Earth's atmosphere, via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, astrobiologist Guillermo Gonzalez, co-author of The Privileged Planet, provides a rapid survey of some of the growing evidence that Earth is finely tuned in numerous ways to allow for life. He draws a helpful distinction between local fine-tuning and universal fine-tuning. And he tells us about the many extra-solar planets astronomers have discovered in recent years and how all that new data continues to undermine the misguided assumption (encouraged by the misnamed “Copernican Principle”) that Earth is just a humdrum planet. Far from it, Gonzalez argues. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Evolution News

Evolution News & Science Today (EN) provides original reporting and analysis about evolution, neuroscience, bioethics, intelligent design and other science-related issues, including breaking news about scientific research. It also covers the impact of science on culture and conflicts over free speech and academic freedom in science. Finally, it fact-checks and critiques media coverage of scientific issues.

Share

Tags

astrobiologistsastronomersCopernican principleearthextra-solar planetsfine-tuningGuillermo Gonzalezintelligent designThe Privileged Planet