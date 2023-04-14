Photo: Stephen Meyer, via Discovery Institute.

Stephen Meyer’s latest, Return of the God Hypothesis, is now available in paperback with a new chapter, “Epilogue: Response to Critics”! We’re highlighting some of the best interviews Dr. Meyer has done about the book. Today, it’s a great example of civil dialogue and mutual respect. Dr. Michael Shermer, a long-time debating partner of Dr. Meyer and an opponent of intelligent design, welcomes Meyer onto his podcast to discuss the arguments of the book. Enjoy! And see the book’s website for more information and resources.