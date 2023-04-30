Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
Meyer with NPR’s Alan Campbell: Explaining the Intelligibility of Nature

Andrew McDiarmid
April 30, 2023, 3:26 PM
Photo: Stephen Meyer, by Nathan Jacobson.

We’re re-posting some of our favorite interviews with Stephen Meyer in celebration of the new paperback edition of Return of the God Hypothesis. Did you catch this one? National Public Radio’s Dr. Alan Campbell hosts Stephen Meyer on the Watching America podcast. In his introduction, Campbell sets the stage for their conversation nicely: “How does one explain the reason for the intelligibility of nature? How can one account for the repetitive order found in existence? Some mistakenly assume that such questions must inevitably lead to antagonism between science and faith, but this is not true. Increasingly, what was once known as the God hypothesis is resurging in serious scientific debate.” Go here to listen now.

