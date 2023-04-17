Image: Thomas Aquinas, via Aquinas.Design.

We are not some casual and meaningless product of evolution. Each of us is the result of a thought of God. Each of us is willed, each of us is loved, each of us is necessary. POPE BENEDICT XVI

The world — indeed, the universe — is charged with grandeur. Everything speaks of its beauty, power, and purpose — of its exquisite and intelligent design. Yet many scientists today flatly deny that the world was intelligently designed. Even some Christian scientists and theologians downplay or deny the evidence nature supplies of intelligent design, especially in biology. Out today from Sophia Institute Press, God’s Grandeur: The Catholic Case for Intelligent Design is a thought-provoking anthology that shows why they are wrong, why it matters, and why intelligent design provides a compelling way to reconcile science and faith in today’s culture.

Of interest to Catholics and non-Catholics alike, God’s Grandeur challenges the claim that God’s design in nature is hidden and cannot be detected. It presents convincing scientific evidence of intelligent design in cosmology, the origin of life, and biology. It clears up common misunderstandings about how Catholic theology relates to debates over science, evolution, and intelligent design.

Contributors

Edited by Discovery Institute biologist Ann Gauger, God’s Grandeur features chapters by an array of distinguished Catholic scientists, philosophers, theologians, and laypeople, including Lehigh University biochemist Michael Behe, author of Darwin’s Black Box and Darwin Devolves; award-winning brain surgeon Michael Egnor; noted theologian John Bergsma, author of Stunned by Scripture: How the Bible Made Me Catholic and A Catholic Introduction to the Bible: Old Testament; Fr. Pedro Barrajón, LC, Rector of the European University in Rome; Jay Richards, co-author of The Privileged Planet and editor of God and Evolution; Fr. Michael Chaberek, author of Aquinas and Evolution; Benjamin Wiker, author of The Catholic Church and Science and Director of Human Life Studies at Franciscan University of Steubenville; philosopher J. Budziszewski, author of numerous commentaries on works by Thomas Aquinas for Cambridge University Press; Bruce Chapman, founder and chairman of Discovery Institute; and Anthony Esolen, translator of Dante’s Divine Comedy and author of Reclaiming Catholic Social Teaching, The Politically Incorrect Guide to Western Civilization, and other books.

Praise

God’s Grandeur stimulates us all to investigate current scientific knowledge with the question of how a loving God made His most beloved children. Since we are not an accident, then how we came to be is a most important question of our times. Surely this discussion needs to occur with vigor and intellectual honesty within the Church itself. SAM BROWNBACK, FORMER U.S. SENATOR, GOVERNOR, AND U.S. AMBASSADOR-AT-LARGE FOR INTERNATIONAL RELIGIOUS FREEDOM

The most compelling case yet for an ‘intentional and intelligent’ Designer. BRIAN J. GAIL, CATHOLIC NOVELIST AND SPEAKER, KNIGHT OF THE IMMACULATE, AUTHOR OF FATHERLESS

Without an acknowledgement of intelligent design, one cannot have an objective ethic which is universally binding on all people. This book should be read by every teacher in Catholic schools, and essays from the book should be assigned to students in the upper grades. These essays will contribute greatly to confirming in people’s minds that there is a Creator God who can be known by the intelligibility of what we encounter in the order of nature and that living out an objective morality is essential for human happiness. JOHN M. HAAS, PH.D., S.T.L., M.DIV., JOHN CARDINAL KROL PROFESSOR OF MORAL THEOLOGY, ST. CHARLES BORROMEO SEMINARY, THE ARCHDIOCESE OF PHILADELPHIA

A most welcome gift to all of us who have been searching for a long time for a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach to this fascinating and important subject. ROBERT STACKPOLE, S.T.D., DIRECTOR, JOHN PAUL II INSTITUTE OF DIVINE MERCY

A new science-faith synthesis is needed, and God’s Grandeur offers a welcome contribution to the formation of this synthesis. BRETT T. FEGER, M.S., M.A., INSTRUCTOR OF BIOLOGY, AVE MARIA UNIVERSITY

God’s Grandeur… shows up the lack of empirical evidence for Darwinism and specifically makes clear to Catholics what are the philosophical and theological consequences of kowtowing to it. I hope that many Catholics (and other truth seekers) will read it. FR. MARTIN HILBERT, C.O., M.A.SC., PH.D., LECTURER IN THE PHILOSOPHY OF SCIENCE AT ST PHILIP’S SEMINARY, TORONTO, CANADA