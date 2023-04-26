Writing at Evolution News, David Coppedge reported this morning on “Starship Enterprise: Fungal Transposons Boldly Go.” So it appears that self-contained gene transposon “packages” permit transfer of genes from one species to another. Hybridization without sex. Horizontal gene transport. Forget universal common descent, we now have Starships.

And as Stephen Barr says about physics in his book Modern Physics and Ancient Faith, for each new symmetry discovered, the origin explanation gets more complicated. Not only do genes have to appear de novo, but now entire Starship packages have to appear de novo. The origin explanation becomes more difficult, not less.