Photo: Galaxy IC 5332, by James Webb Space Telescope/NASA, via Flickr (cropped).

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Eric Anderson continues his conversation with physicist and Canceled Science author Eric Hedin. Here Hedin argues that the dogmatic rule that natural science should only invoke natural causes has at its heart a logical problem. He and Anderson also review some startling cases of fine-tuning for life and why a “theory of everything” would not solve the fine-tuning problem for atheists but merely move it back to the theory of everything itself. Also in the conversation, an accessible summary of how scientists came to realize that the universe had a beginning and wasn’t eternal. And Hedin tackles a theological question: If the universe was designed for life, why did the designer wait nine billion plus years to create the first life? Download the podcast or listen to it here. It’s all material explored in Hedin’s book, Canceled Science: What Some Atheists Don’t Want You to See. This is the second half of a conversation. Listen to Part 1 here.