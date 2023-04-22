Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
Physics, Earth & Space Icon Physics, Earth & Space

Physicist Eric Hedin Probes the Limits of Science

Evolution News
April 22, 2023, 7:37 AM
Photo credit: NASA.

Are we free to look beyond materialism for answers to important scientific questions? On a classic episode of ID the FutureCanceled Science author and physicist Eric Hedin sits down with host Eric Anderson to discuss what does and doesn’t constitute science, what nature can and can’t accomplish, and the use and abuse of consensus claims in determining scientific truth. It’s all material explored in Hedin’s book, Canceled Science: What Some Atheists Don’t Want You to See. This is Part 1 of a conversation. Download the podcast or listen to it here. And be sure to read Dr. Hedin’s latest at Evolution News, “Evolutionist Claims ChatGPT ‘Lies About Junk DNA.’

Evolution News

Evolution News & Science Today (EN) provides original reporting and analysis about evolution, neuroscience, bioethics, intelligent design and other science-related issues, including breaking news about scientific research. It also covers the impact of science on culture and conflicts over free speech and academic freedom in science. Finally, it fact-checks and critiques media coverage of scientific issues.

Share

Tags

Canceled ScienceconsensusEric AndersonEric HedinEvolution NewsID the FuturematerialismnaturephysicistspodcastSciencescientific truth