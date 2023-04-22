Intelligent Design
Physics, Earth & Space
Physicist Eric Hedin Probes the Limits of Science
Are we free to look beyond materialism for answers to important scientific questions? On a classic episode of ID the Future, Canceled Science author and physicist Eric Hedin sits down with host Eric Anderson to discuss what does and doesn’t constitute science, what nature can and can’t accomplish, and the use and abuse of consensus claims in determining scientific truth. It’s all material explored in Hedin’s book, Canceled Science: What Some Atheists Don’t Want You to See. This is Part 1 of a conversation. Download the podcast or listen to it here. And be sure to read Dr. Hedin’s latest at Evolution News, “Evolutionist Claims ChatGPT ‘Lies About Junk DNA.’”