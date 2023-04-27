Stephen Meyer on Darwin’s Other Doubt

Photo: Charles Darwin, enthroned, by Elliott Brown from Birmingham, United Kingdom [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Oxford University’s John Lennox, Lehigh University’s Michael Behe, and Darwin’s Doubt author Stephen Meyer continue a probing conversation with host Peter Robinson about what they see as the growing evidence for intelligent design and the scientific and philosophical problems with Darwinian materialism. In this second half of their discussion, the foursome touch on everything from the genetic code and molecular biological machines to design reasoning, the history and philosophy of science, and what Meyer refers to as “Darwin’s other doubt.” Catch the many fascinating twists and turns in their conversation. Download the podcast or listen to it here. And for additional stimulating content from Peter Robinson, head over to the “Uncommon Knowledge 2023” playlist on YouTube.