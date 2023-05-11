Photo source: Science Uprising.

From May 9-30, the Center for Science and Culture at Discovery Institute is running a film festival on YouTube to highlight some of its top videos. We’ll be highlighting different videos throughout the month. Would you help us make more videos by donating to our “Be a Movie Producer” campaign?

Today we are screening the most recent video from our popular series Science Uprising which delves into the topic of artificial intelligence, featuring John Lennox and Robert J. Marks: