Film Festival 2023 — “Günter Bechly Explains What the Fossil Evidence Really Says”

May 22, 2023, 6:13 PM
Photo: Mesuropetala schaeferi, by Günter Bechly.

From May 9-30, the Center for Science and Culture at Discovery Institute is running a film festival on YouTube to highlight some of our top videos.

Today we are highlighting an interview by paleontologist Günter Bechly who answers probing questions of the fossil record and explains how it is not going the way Darwin was expecting.

