Image: Host Neil deGrasse Tyson glimpsed in a screenshot from the trailer for Cosmos 3.0, “Possible Worlds.”

From May 9-30, the Center for Science and Culture at Discovery Institute is running a film festival on YouTube to highlight some of our top videos. We’ll be highlighting different videos throughout the month. Would you help us make more videos by donating to our “Be a Movie Producer” campaign?

Today we are highlighting a video featuring molecular biologist Douglas Axe of Biola University and his response to Neil deGrasse Tyson’s argument that “stupid design” in nature disproves the idea that nature is the product of intelligent design.